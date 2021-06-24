“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was … what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body,” Timberlake wrote in a series of tweets. “No one should EVER be held against their will … or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.” He added that he and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, send their “love and absolute support.”