One notable complication for the shoot: The screenplay did not exist as filming began. Dahl, who had signed on to write the script, had instead turned in an outline pointing to different sections of the book. To remedy this, producer David Wolper called David Seltzer, with whom he had worked previously on the quasi-fictional documentary “The Hellstrom Chronicle,” to ask if he would finish the “Wonka” screenplay, uncredited, in exchange for Wolper’s company producing his first film. (They were worried their credibility would be shot if another writer’s name appeared beside Dahl.)