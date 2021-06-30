NXIVM was the subject of an HBO docuseries called “The Vow” from filmmakers Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer, the former of whom had once participated in a NXIVM program after being recruited by Bronfman’s sister, Sara, and another member named Mark Vicente. The filmmakers, who are married, realized something was off with NXIVM when Vicente and his wife, actress Bonnie Piesse, abruptly cut ties with the organization. Vicente and another former NXIVM member, actress Sarah Edmonson, appear in “The Vow” as they work to expose Raniere and his ongoing behavior.