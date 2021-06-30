Cosby was freed as a result of what the state supreme court ruled was a violation of his rights in his criminal trial. It said that a prosecutor involved in investigating Cosby, Montgomery County (Pa.) District Attorney Bruce Castor, induced Cosby into making incriminating comments in a civil case by promising him that his statements wouldn’t be used in a parallel criminal case. Later, a different prosecutor, Kevin Steele, broke that deal and used those comment to prosecute him, a violation of Cosby’s Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. The court said that the prosecutor in the case, District Attorney Kevin Steele, was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby.