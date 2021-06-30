The court issued an opinion written by Justice David Wecht that, according to the Associated Press, said Cosby, 83, could not be charged in the case because of a previous agreement with a prosecutor.
Cosby was freed as a result of what the state supreme court ruled was a violation of his rights in his criminal trial. It said that a prosecutor involved in investigating Cosby, Montgomery County (Pa.) District Attorney Bruce Castor, induced Cosby into making incriminating comments in a civil case by promising him that his statements wouldn’t be used in a parallel criminal case. Later, a different prosecutor, Kevin Steele, broke that deal and used those comment to prosecute him, a violation of Cosby’s Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. The court said that the prosecutor in the case, District Attorney Kevin Steele, was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby.
“Everyone’s mind is blown right now,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahman told The Daily Beast. “This is extremely rare. This is unprecedented.”
Cosby was convicted on three counts of sexual assault in April 2018 and sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison that September. The charges stemmed from a 2004 incident in which he was accused of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, an operations director for women’s basketball at Temple University. She testified that Cosby, who served on Temple’s board of trustees, had given her a pill that made her unable to control her limbs, and that he violated her at his estate in the Philadelphia suburbs.
Dozens of women have alleged Cosby sexually assaulted them, dating back as far as the 1960s, when Cosby was a rising young comedian and co-star of the TV program “I Spy.” Cosby’s early stardom made him a breakthrough figure, one of the first Black performers to achieve mass popularity.
He went to star in a long series of humorous TV commercials, write best-selling books dispensing fatherly advice and headline other TV shows. The peak of his national acclaim was between 1984 and 1992, the years in which he appeared as Cliff Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” on NBC. The sitcom dominated TV ratings and helped revive its ailing network.
It also was a breakthrough of its own kind, portraying a Black upper-middle class family in the same familiar and heartwarming ways that family sitcoms had long portrayed White families. Some critics later drew a straight line between the fictional Huxtables and the real-life Obama family when Barack Obama was elected president in 2008.
Janice Baker-Kinney, a former Reno bartender who says she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby in May 1982, said she was “stunned” and “sick to my stomach" that Cosby "can go free over a ‘technicality.’”
Baker-Kinney, who now works as a sports production stage manager in Northern California, was one of five Cosby accusers who testified at his second trial as “prior bad act witnesses” brought to the stand to assist prosecutors in establishing a pattern of alleged behavior.
Shortly after the guilty verdict, she told The Washington Post “my hands were shaking so much that I had to use two hands to pick up a cup of water.” She provided one of the trial’s more dramatic moments when she snapped at one of Cosby’s attorneys, saying “Are you rolling your eyes at me?”