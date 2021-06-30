Alan, who came out publicly in 2017, said he couldn’t have imagined then that a mainstream star like Cyrus would one day hold a Pride special in downtown Nashville. “Her holding the concert did send a message, and that is that we can come together, and that your perceptions of what Nashville and what country music is or was has changed,” he said. That point was emphasized for him during the CMT conversation when Clark talked about how she wondered if those in her rural Washington state hometown would accept her, but then discovered they were some of the most compassionate people.