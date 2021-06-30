Her sexual assault report went nowhere. Years later, the accused man wrote to her: ‘So I raped you.’
The girl’s mother told investigators that Massey had known the family since 2009, when the girl was about 4 years old, and that Massey “knew her child’s age.” Court documents say Massey contacted the girl on Instagram on Dec. 4, 2018, “requesting that she add him on her Snapchat.” The filing also said Massey began contacting the girl’s mother around this time, asking that she send her daughter from Seattle to Los Angles, where she could stay with Massey and his girlfriend.
Investigators got a warrant to search Massey’s Snapchat account, where they found “chat data” matching the materials provided by the girl’s mother. Investigators tried to contact Massey before obtaining a search warrant, court documents say, but they received no response.
Massey was charged on June 14 with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County Superior Court. His attorney did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment Wednesday evening.
Prosecutors have requested that Massey be prohibited from contacting minor children, and that the girl receive a protective order barring Massey from contacting her. Court documents do not name the girl.
The charge against Massey is a Class C felony in Washington state, which is punishable by up to five years in jail after a conviction.
The girl’s family filed a civil suit against Massey in California in 2019 before reporting the incident to police. According to court documents, attorneys advised the girl’s mother to drop the civil suit because Massey “didn’t have enough money to make the case worth it.” In March 2019, Massey denied the allegations in the civil suit, saying he was being extorted.
Massey is not the only former child actor to face recent allegations of sexual misconduct. On June 23, Drake Bell, a former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The incident involved an encounter between Bell and a girl who was 15 at the time, with whom Bell had “developed a relationship” online for several years. Bell’s sentencing is scheduled for July 12 in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, court. He faces a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison.
Massey has appeared on the Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven” and the show’s spinoff series “Cory in the House,” as well as the movie “Life is Ruff.” He also appeared on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” in 2010, coming in second place.
