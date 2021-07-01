McCain, who will remain on the show through the end of July, attributed her decision to leave the New York-based show to a desire to spend more time at home in the Washington area with her husband, Fox News contributor Ben Domenech, and their young daughter, Liberty. She referred to her time on “The View” as one of the “greatest, most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life.”
The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), as she frequently mentioned on-air, Meghan McCain joined the show in October 2017 as its main conservative voice and quickly became a polarizing figure. She expressed after her first season that she had been “really hesitant” to join the panel of hosts, and made note of that initial hesitation Thursday while announcing her imminent departure.
“I didn’t want to join the show, as I talked about in the past,” she said. “It was my dad who encouraged me to do it. He said I should never give up an opportunity to work on such an iconic show and work with Whoopi Goldberg. He was right. It was one of the last things he told me to do.”
After McCain thanked the others — including former panelist and friend Abby Huntsman, who shared her political background as the daughter of former Utah governor Jon Huntsman Jr., a Republican — her co-hosts reflected on the years they spent conversing and, often, arguing with McCain.
“Your dad was very smart,” Goldberg said. “He wanted you to be here with us because we could help toughen you up for what was coming: this wonderful baby you were going to have, and his departure.”
Sunny Hostin joked that the senator had warned her she would need to “learn to love [McCain] and understand her, and that she would be a pain in the a--, and he was right about all those things.”
Joy Behar — who might have butted heads with the departing co-host the most, once saying she “did not miss” McCain during her three-month maternity leave — kept her farewell diplomatic.
“You and I have had our disagreements,” Behar said. “We’ve had our fights, but we’ve also had our drinking moments, which were rather interesting. . . . We’re on a show where we stick our necks out. We take the blowback. We take a lot of hits on this show, and we stick by our points of view. You have done that brilliantly for four years, and I hope you can say I’ve done the same thing. I really appreciated that you were a formidable opponent, in many ways.”
