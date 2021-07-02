Standard Golf is just what you’d expect: straightforward golf but with the added flourish of Super Shots. By filling an energy meter, which replenishes automatically over time, Mario, or one of the gang, can let loose a power shot that can send a ball hurtling to the faraway green. In Speed Golf and Battle Golf you fill up the energy meter by picking up coins strewn across the course. These modes both add an extra layer of physical high jinks to the game since players must chase after their golf balls. Pressing the B button causes an avatar to sprint, depleting a stamina meter that refills by laying off the sprint button or picking up a heart off the ground. If your stamina is high enough you can press the L button to dash which makes a character move considerably faster and can be used to stun opponents who aren’t dashing themselves.