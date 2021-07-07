The woman in the video is played by Patti Harrison, a comedian fluent in absurdity whose portrayal of the irate driver fits right in with the cast of characters present throughout the Netflix series (which Robinson created with his writing partner, Zach Kanin, a fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum). These people are ridiculous and, in many cases, delightfully rude. They don’t know when to stop, whether it’s Robinson stubbornly eating (and then choking on) a hot dog hidden in his sleeve during a work meeting, or Sam Richardson forcing the boss at a company dinner to judge a “Little Buff Boys” pageant for muscular kids. Children are treated as adults in this world, and adults give into the impulses of their inner children. Everything is perfectly dumb, silly and sometimes even a little dark.