Technically anime-inspired since it was produced outside of Japan, “Castlevania’s” English-speaking cast includes Richard Armitage (“The Stranger”) and Lance Reddick (“The Wire”). In this Netflix original, which is based on the popular Nintendo franchise of the same name, a vampire hunter resolves to protect his city from Dracula’s deadly rage. It’s dark, gory and bold in a way that now-adult fans of the “Castlevania” video games will appreciate. It also offers a unique take on the classic Dracula story across four seasons, the last of which debuted in May. (Streams on Netflix)