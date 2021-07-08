This is the first time I decided to award a first-place trophy, the Clowning Achievement. to both a written song and a video. In previous years I’d stuck to the idea that the Invitational was really all about words, and the ink would always go to the cleverest songwriting — the best rhymes, the most natural syntax, the most effective satire, the best play off the original — rather than to the production values of a video. And because the top winners run on the print page, they have to be interesting to read; they can’t be incredibly long; they can’t fade out; the rhymes can’t be fudged by a voice. And still, those qualities are paramount for me.