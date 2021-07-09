Harbour was blown away by the meet-for-lunch pitch with “Black Widow” director Cate Shortland, who said she envisioned him as Alexei Shostakov, the shield-wielding Russian version of Captain America also known as the Red Guardian. Shortland saw the character as a shell of his former self — a super-soldier who has maintained a paternal bond with the film’s title character but is now in prison, covered in tattoos, telling war stories that don’t quite add up and desperate for everyone to laugh at his overtly macho sense of humor.