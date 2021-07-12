In a statement delivered over Zoom during the sentencing, the victim, now 19, said she had grown up a fan of Bell’s and first met him when she was 12 through a mutual friend of her aunt’s. He “instantly made me feel like he adored me right back,” she said, alleging that he groomed her for years afterward. The victim stated that she confided in Bell about her mental health struggles and went to him for boy advice, and that the nature of their communication became sexual once she told him she was 15.