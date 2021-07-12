The character’s appearance in two places, each with a similar recruitment vibe, is the biggest clue yet as to where the “Black Widow” franchise can go. In “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” she christens John Walker (played by Wyatt Russell) and his new black-and-red suit as U.S. Agent after his failed stint as Captain America. He’s got super-soldier serum in his veins, and she’s got places where that strength can be aimed. Pugh’s Belova doesn’t seem as interested in Valentina’s pitch as Walker was, but Marvel Studios wouldn’t be giving us this moment of her and Louis-Dreyfus together if it were just a one-time thing.