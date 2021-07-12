Pugh plays Yelena Belova, a surrogate little sister to Black Widow, trained in the same deadly ways and by the same deadly people. Johansson has played her character since “Iron Man 2” in 2010 and is finally given her cinematic due in “Black Widow,” becoming a link in the unbreakable chain that is Marvel Studios’ decade-plus of dominance at the box office. But there is a finiteness to the moment because of Black Widow’s death in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” The new movie exists in a small window right after 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.”
The “Black Widow” universe could either continue to exist in a bubble that has to burst when Thanos arrives, telling more stories with Johansson as the lead character in “past missions,” or it could move on toward the future.
Marvel Studios appears to have picked the second option. And as always, everything is connected.
“Black Widow’s” post-credit scene puts to rest any thoughts of more sequels with Johansson by bringing the story to the present day. It’s a fitting exit for her, much like Marvel Studios gave Robert Downey Jr. after the death of Iron Man. Pugh as Belova is seen talking to an empty grave, conveying that Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow isn’t coming back anymore.
But the next special guest shows where Belova’s future potentially lies. After grieving for just a few seconds, Belova is joined by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by the MCU’s most surprising acquisition to date, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus. This was supposed to be Louis-Dreyfus’s MCU debut, but because “Black Widow” was delayed over a year because of the pandemic, she instead first appeared in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” on Disney Plus.
The character’s appearance in two places, each with a similar recruitment vibe, is the biggest clue yet as to where the “Black Widow” franchise can go. In “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” she christens John Walker (played by Wyatt Russell) and his new black-and-red suit as U.S. Agent after his failed stint as Captain America. He’s got super-soldier serum in his veins, and she’s got places where that strength can be aimed. Pugh’s Belova doesn’t seem as interested in Valentina’s pitch as Walker was, but Marvel Studios wouldn’t be giving us this moment of her and Louis-Dreyfus together if it were just a one-time thing.
This meeting echoes Samuel L. Jackson’s debut as Nick Fury at the end of the first “Iron Man” movie in 2008. Is Valentina collecting a new team of Avengers the same way Fury put together his original roster over the course of multiple MCU films? Could we be seeing the assembling of a Dark Avengers squad — a Marvel Comics story line that featured a new group of Avengers who were secretly villains?
The post-credit scene has another Disney Plus connection. Valentina offers to help Belova get the man who she says caused the death of Black Widow — Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, an original Avenger played by Jeremy Renner.
Pugh’s Belova will be showing up in the “Hawkeye” series that is scheduled to arrive on Disney Plus this fall. It stars Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, who will play Kate Bishop — she becomes Hawkeye in the comics and seems likely to do so onscreen as well.
Pugh’s involvement in “Hawkeye” will probably be the tip of the iceberg of her future within the MCU. She has Avenger potential should Marvel Studios decide it wants to assemble a new roster for the big screen. She proved that while stealing the show in “Black Widow.” If another “Black Widow” movie was made, she could answer the call. Or maybe her own Disney Plus series could come calling.
Whatever the next big thing is at Marvel Studios, there’s no denying Pugh is going to be a part of it.