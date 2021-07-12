Thus, “The Real Sharknado” was born, continuing the phenomenon that started with the first “Sharknado” movie eight years ago and caused viewers to ask: “Am I hallucinating?” The special airs July 14 on Discovery Channel and will stream on Discovery Plus as part of the network’s hugely popular Shark Week. Over the last three decades, Hollywood stars have become increasingly involved in Discovery’s annual exploration of the animals, but this is the first time anyone from the “Sharknado” universe has converged with a Shark Week show. The special asks everything from “Are sharks as dangerous and vicious as their films lead us to believe?” to “Can sharknados exist?” (Spoiler alert … actually, no, we won’t spoil it.)