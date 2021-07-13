Depending on how you look at it, that could mean the field is less crowded this time around — or that the kinds of shows overlooked in other years might have more of a chance now. Such star vehicles as Kate Winslet’s “Mare of Easttown” and Olivia Colman’s “The Crown” are a given (though the latter seems more likely to produce wins for newcomer Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana, and co-star Josh O’Connor, the on-screen Prince Charles). But could actors from smaller titles (like Maya Erskine from Hulu’s “PEN15″) or lighter fare (like Phoebe Dynevor from Netflix’s “Bridgerton”) stand a chance?
Either way, a year of increased streaming is bound to result in a bunch of very streamable nominees. To announce the new slate, the academy recruited Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who last year became the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmys at the same ceremony. Academy chairman Frank Scherma will join them for the event, streamed live at 11:30 a.m. on The Washington Post website and at Emmys.com.
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 19 on CBS, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.
This article will update as the nominees are announced.