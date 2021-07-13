The NPR judges praised the band’s organic interactions and joy in their submission, and that conversational nature carries on in “Vulnerable AF.” The lines blur between songs and poetry in much of Ball’s work, from the rhythm bouncing off the page to the lyricism of Tank and the Bangas’s songs. At times, there also is crossover: One poem in the collection, “For the Body, for the Heart,” was part of the set list for the Tiny Desk concert as the song “Boxes And Squares.”