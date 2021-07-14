Even Spears’s younger sister — Jamie Lynn, former star of Disney’s “Zoey 101” and an actress on Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias” — broke with her family’s history of silence around the conservatorship to make a statement. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way,” the younger Spears said in an Instagram story days after the June 23 court hearing. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.”