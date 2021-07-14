But why does Majors making his first appearance as Kang feel like such a moment? Two reasons. One: our “WandaVision” hangover. Remember all of those Mephisto rumors? So many of us were so sure Marvel’s top devil was the bad guy pulling the strings. After each episode, the show sent us into YouTube deep-dive madness, so we could search for clues as to how things would end. And everyone was preaching the church of Mephisto, especially after Paul Bettany trolled everyone by saying he worked with someone he always wanted to work with in the final episode (he was talking about himself). But the “WandaVision” finale gave us only a bridge to the “Doctor Strange” sequel in which Elizabeth Olsen is set to co-star and a very cool-looking West Coast Avengers-style white Vision.