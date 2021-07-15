Melanie Carlson, 39, wasn’t a fan of Spears’s at first and thought of her as a “corporate poptart.” But Carlson said that in 2007, the same year that Spears was all over the news for shaving her head and attacking a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella, Carlson herself had her first psychotic experience. She saw Spears as a proxy for people experiencing mental health crises as she was.