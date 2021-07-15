I recommend that before you write the poem, you should confirm your understanding of the definition by finding the word actually used or explained, not just in a list of spelling/vocabulary words. Or at least look at a few definitions from various dictionaries and glossaries. For instance, the definition of “aphyllous” at m-w.com, Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary, just says “destitute of foliage leaves,” since the full definition is only in the premium unabridged version. But Googling the word, I found a list of biology words on Thought.com that makes it clear an aphyllous plant never develops leaves, not that it’s dropped its leaves for the winter, or got sick.