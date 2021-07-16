After he reached out to a software company, Neville and the film’s editors, Eileen Meyer and Aaron Wickenden, fed more than 10 hours of recordings featuring Bourdain into an AI model that would deepfake his voice, the filmmaker said. Otherwise known as “synthetic media,” the deepfake clips created by the support of AI are so effective that it’s often impossible to tell whether the content is altered or fabricated. The much-debated technology has caused tech giants such as Facebook and Twitter to put out policies addressing video and audio that regularly trick people.