Of the wealthy characters, only Obie expresses concern over the casual cruelty with which his peers treat those who aren’t of their social stature — namely Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson), the young teacher who bonds with Zoya, a scholarship student whose presumably middle-class family can only afford to live in New York because of her late grandmother’s rent-controlled apartment. Obie defends Ms. Keller against Julien’s derision but, even with his influence as the so-called “Prince of New York,” stops short of actually advocating for the teachers. Are we meant to be endeared to Obie simply because he exhibits a shred of empathy for those less wealthy, or does his passive nature make him nearly as bad as the others?