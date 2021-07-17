“In the ‘90s, Biz would often show up at our G Son studio in Atwater, Calif.,” wrote Mike D, of the Beastie Boys, in a statement sent to The Washington Post. “I’ll never forget the time he showed up with a stack of 45s to make a mix tape to listen to on his flight back to New York. Did this mix tape include famous breakbeats like the Honey Drippers ‘Impeach the President’ or Rufus Thomas’ ‘Funky Penguin’ or any of the other classics that you might associate with Biz and his amazing human beatbox skills? Nope. He smiled ear to ear as he put on Helen Reddy‘s 'I Am Woman’ and sang along at top volume with his headphones on — so excited that he’d soon be able to do this all over again on his flight!”