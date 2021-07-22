His dismissal of the safety measure comes as live music is beginning to return to venues worldwide, signaling some normality despite rising concerns surrounding the highly contagious delta variant. In the United States, artists such as the Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen have put on concerts and Broadway shows, respectively, in which audience members were required to show proof of vaccination. Some have applied this to the ticket price of shows, such as a Florida concert promoter who offered $18 tickets to anyone who is vaccinated and charged $999.99 for everyone else.