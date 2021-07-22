The key to maintaining a love triangle, then, is to focus on building the character at its heart. “Twilight” failed to do so in an obvious way, given that it dwelled on two guys fighting over a girl underdeveloped to the extent that she could just as easily have been played by a cardboard cutout. But even beloved, acclaimed works like the “To All the Boys” franchise have faltered in this arena; whereas the first installment earned praise for how it developed the studious Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) without allowing her unlikely relationship with jock Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) to define her, the sequel wastes time on a love triangle filled out by a character so forgettable he isn’t even mentioned in the third film.