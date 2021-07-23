Visually, the show plays out like only loosely connected scenes, each rendered in a distinctive style — from line drawings to retro character designs to 3-D modeling evocative of a modern kids’ show. We see young Tig playing a school talent show or imagining that Eddie Van Halen is spying on her through the woods (she cried the day he died). We see an adult Tig end up at the emergency room or bleeding profusely after dental surgery. We get a breezy riff about the wall-crashing antics of the Kool-Aid Man, and we see how a series of unfortunate events for Notaro leads to her repeatedly canceling a meetup with fellow comedian Jenny Slate. “She’s a very kind and great person. Who on Earth wants to get sucked up in that hell when you’re just trying to have tea with somebody?” the performer says of the story’s comedic conceit.