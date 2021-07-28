His wife and manager, Naomi Odenkirk, referred questions to his publicists, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“Better Call Saul,” the prequel to the popular AMC series “Breaking Bad,” is filming its sixth and final season.
The prequel centers around Jimmy McGill, who practices law under an alias, Saul Goodman. Peter Gould, the show’s executive producer, said in a statement about the show’s renewal for a sixth season that the goal of the show was to “tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill.”
Odenkirk has been nominated for nine Emmy’s for his work as lead actor and producer on “Better Call Saul.”
Michael McKean, who played Jimmy McGill’s older brother, Chuck, on “Better Call Saul” reacted to the news on Twitter: “Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this brother."