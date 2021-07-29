Cagle, who took over as editor of People magazine in 2014 after five years as the editor of Entertainment Weekly, stepped into the job just as celebrities were aiming their frustration with photographers at another target: The media. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard led the charge, putting pressure on print, online and TV outlets to enact a “no kids” photo policy, and urged their fellow celebrity pals to skip the publications on red carpets or turn down interviews if editors didn’t agree. People instituted the policy when Cagle started, and he eventually shared the decision in a letter with readers.