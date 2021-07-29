The Losers’ Circle of the top four entries is all familiar names: Kevin Dopart wins the Invite for the insane 35th time, and it’s his third win of our latest trophy, the Clowning Achievement. (Under our 100 Clowners for 100 Losers scheme, Kevin gets a little “III” flag to attach to the base of the Disembodied Clown Head. Until he gets the “IV.”) And among the runners-up, Duncan Stevens closes in on 700 blots of ink, Roy Ashley is next in line for the Hall of Fame as he strides toward 500, and relative newbie Jonathan Jensen has been on the page almost every week for the past couple of years.