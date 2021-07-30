Questlove, the Roots drummer who recently directed the music documentary “Summer of Soul” about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, shared a list on Instagram of artists he would have hypothetically liked to see at an updated version of the festival. DaBaby’s name appears crossed out. In the caption, Questlove wrote that while he has hesitated to speak out against other public figures in the past — especially those he doesn’t know personally — what DaBaby said “was not cool at all.”