After hacking your way through a parade of low-level enemies, and past a mini-boss, you meet the large bird that pilfered the Demonic Forest Spirit’s soul. This ancient crow has just cast the soul into an elongated, particularly ominous door. Assuming an avuncular tone, the elder crow apologizes for smacking you on your noggin before going on to explain that it, too, used to work as a reaper. Years ago, the old crow explains, its designated assignment managed to flee behind the door (a.k.a Death’s Door), “the endpoint of all life.” Using the soul of the Demonic Forest Spirit, the ancient crow had hoped to open the door, but since that didn’t work, it offers you a bargain. Directing your attention to the location of three other Giant Souls, it asks you to go and kill them. They have vastly outlived their appointed span of years. With their collective power the Death’s Door may be opened and your crow can collect his assigned soul, without which it will die.