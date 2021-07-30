Producers leaned on the relatability with the Duggars since the beginning, when the franchise started as a special on Discovery Health in 2004 called “14 Kids And Pregnant Again!” The Duggars were already in the public eye (Jim Bob served in the Arkansas state legislature from 1999 through 2002, when he lost a primary bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate) and viewers were intrigued. “17 Kids and Counting” debuted on TLC in 2008, and the title kept changing. The show went on to be a huge hit, bringing in million of viewers and a reported $25 million in advertising as of 2015, which may help explain why it quickly landed a spinoff despite Josh.