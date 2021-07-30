The comedian’s social media posts come after the 24-year-old Biles, considered the face of USA Olympics at the Tokyo Games, pulled out of the team and individual all-around finals to prioritize her mental health. She later acknowledged that she was suffering from the “twisties” — when a gymnast loses control of their body as they spin through the air. Her decision has been celebrated by many and led Biles to realize, she wrote on Twitter, that she was “more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.”