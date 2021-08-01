The decision came a week after the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, directed homophobic and sexist comments to those in the LGBTQ community and people with HIV/AIDS during his set at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami Gardens, Fla. DaBaby — who has risen to mainstream fame over the past couple of years and has amassed six Grammy nominations — encouraged those in attendance to raise their cellphone lights on the condition that they weren’t gay men or affected by HIV/AIDS, inaccurately stating that the disease would “make you die in two to three weeks.”