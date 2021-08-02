The backlash to DaBaby’s remarks arrived amid widespread conversation on homophobia in hip-hop, most recently sparked by the cheeky music video for Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” which is premised on the artist receiving a five-year prison sentence for being gay. Lil Nas X has been outspoken about the homophobia he has faced since coming out two years ago — while his breakout hit, “Old Town Road,” reigned over the charts — and recently responded to criticism by tweeting, “you seem to only respect gay artists when the gay part is tucked away. you don’t like me because i embrace my sexuality instead of hiding it and never speaking on it for your comfort.”