Lewis liked to recount how as a teenager, it was a comic book — 1957’s widely distributed “Martin Luther King and the Montgomery Story” — that drew him into the movement of nonviolent protest: within six years, he was the youngest speaker at the March on Washington. The book’s brightly tinted comic panels, featuring such figures as King and Rosa Parks, had the power to “make it plain” and “make it real,” Lewis would say — especially appealing to a young person who couldn’t get a library card in his Alabama town because of the color of his skin.