At the same time, Damon has an unfortunate knack for summoning Internet anger, frequently, over cultural issues. He got into it again this week after telling the Sunday Times about a joke he cracked at home that resulted in one of his daughters writing a “treatise” to her 50-year-old father on why the “f-slur for a homosexual” is dangerous. In a later statement, Damon said he’s never used the slur; he was trying to teach his daughter about the history of the word. “I stand with the LGBTQ+ community,” he said. This led to more questions: Why did an actor who has been in Hollywood for three decades and played multiple gay characters think that was something he should share? What does Damon say behind closed doors? Given his lengthy rebuttal, was his first version of the anecdote even accurate?