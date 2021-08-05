Richards, who had stepped into the role of “Jeopardy!” producer only several months before Trebek died, was a last-minute substitute after debut guest host Ken Jennings. “We have some amazing guest hosts coming that I can’t wait for you to see, but with the covid outbreak here in L.A., folks were understandably a little reticent to shoot,” Richards told the audience in his first episode in February, adding that Jennings had to leave to film the game show “The Chase” for ABC. “So as the producer, my job is to quite literally live the mantra ‘the show must go on.’ ”