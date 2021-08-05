But not so much, actually, for this week’s top winners (except for Robert Schechter’s runner-up worstminton: played with a grenade). I hereby confer Instant Classic Aphorism status on Melissa Balmain’s Marrython: The only endurance sport where you try not to reach the finish line. It gives Melissa her 180th blot of Invite ink, including her 14th victory, but it’s her first Clowning Achievement, the trophy we started giving out since December. Also too grown up for Mad: Hannah Seidel’s American Ninja Worrier, which nailed the “anxious parents” (her own?) quotes: “A series of extreme obstacles, from the devilishly sensible “He’ll probably text us in the morning” to the terrifyingly reasonable “She’s an adult; she can make her own choices.” And John Hutchins, who’s back Inviting after an unexcused absence, is back in the Losers’ Circle with offencing, a competition between the most vile talk show hosts; “the winner gets a prime-time spot on cable so they can complain every night about being ‘censored.’” [Despite my decades of “fixing” it as a copy editor, I’m on board with the singular “they” in cases like these, when the pronoun applies to any gender.]