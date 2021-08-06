When your choices are to go on a death wish of a mission or die, someone will always die, one way or another. So it’s no surprise that the roster for another movie in the franchise is not the same the second time around. And that means we have new characters to play with. This is not a Justice League gathering: With the exception of Harley Quinn, big names are few and far between. But Gunn has already proved that the more obscure the character, the more fun he can have with them. Yes, there are a few holdovers from the original film, such as Viola Davis’s Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag and Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang, but this film is rich in DC Comics characters that will make you say, “Oh yeah, I think I remember them!,” including Savant (Michael Rooker), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), Weasel (played by Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn) and Peacemaker (John Cena). But as with any Suicide Squad tale in the comics or on-screen, don’t get too attached to any of them.