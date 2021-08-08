Here are snapshots of nine of the quirkiest characters from “The Suicide Squad” and their comic-book histories, with assistance from Benjamin Le Clear, the senior manager of DC library archives.
Polka-Dot Man (a.k.a. Abner Krill)
Played on-screen by: David Dastmalchian (“The Dark Knight”)
Comic book debut: Detective Comics No. 300 (1962) — the cover of which aptly calls him “The Bizarre Polka Dot Man.” (Various sources cite different contributors and potential “ghosts” for this issue.)
Powers/traits: Polka dots that become weaponized when removed from his self-styled suit
Origin story: Content restrictions beginning in the ’50s, as regulated by the industry’s new Comics Code Authority, helped spawn such ostensibly benign characters as Mr. Polka-Dot, as he first dubbed himself — a lesser Batman baddie with goofy charm. His initial belt-controlled gimmick dots included Sun Dots, Flying Buzzsaw Dots and a Flying Saucer Dot used to elude Batman and Robin.
Ratcatcher and Ratcatcher 2 (a.k.a. Cleo Cazo)
Played on-screen by: Taika Waititi and Daniela Melchior
Comic book debut of Ratcatcher: Detective Comics No. 585 (1988), scripted by Alan Grant and John Wagner, penciled by Norm Breyfogle and inked by Ricardo Villagrán
Powers/traits: Pied Piper-like control over armies of swarming vermin
Origin story: Ratcatcher 2 is a new character for the film, and daughter of Ratcatcher. The original Ratcatcher character, a Batman villain, began as Otis Flannegan, a pest-control worker for Gotham City’s sanitation department. After he’s imprisoned, he and his loyal rats — also handy for prison smuggling jobs — get revenge within the city’s sewers.
King Shark (a.k.a. Nanaue)
Played on-screen by: Sylvester Stallone (voice) and Steve Agee (on set)
Comic book debut: Superboy No. 9 (1994), scripted by Karl Kesel, penciled by Humberto Ramos and inked by Doug Hazlewood and Ande Parks
Powers/traits: Ravenous appetite to maintain superior strength, stamina and speed; enhanced senses; razor-sharp teeth and claws; regeneration; near-invulnerable skin
Origin story: This towering, Hawaiian-born humanoid son of the Shark God began by opposing Superboy. He was later “motivated” to join the Suicide Squad after an explosive belt was strapped to his waist. Notably, he has fought both against and alongside Aquaman/Arthur Curry.
Savant (a.k.a. Brian Durlin)
Played on-screen by: Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise)
Comic book debut: Birds of Prey No. 56 (2003), scripted by Gail Simone, penciled by Ed Benes and inked by Alex Lei
Powers/traits: Computer wizardry; martial arts mastery with a fondness for batons; genius intelligence with a dodgy nonlinear memory due to a chemical imbalance
Origin story: This long-maned, privileged heir becomes a self-styled vigilante and later head of a major blackmail operation. He has been both opponent and operative of Oracle and the Birds of Prey. He joined the Suicide Squad during DC’s big “New 52″ relaunch/revamp in 2011.
Blackguard (a.k.a. Richard Hertz)
Played on-screen by: Pete Davidson
Comic book debut: Booster Gold No. 1 (1986), scripted and penciled by Dan Jurgens and inked by Mike DeCarlo
Powers/traits: Armored power suit; superior strength; energy weapons (a mace and shield)
Origin story: Leaving behind life as a two-bit thug, Hertz is hired by the criminal conspiracy called the 1,000. Later, in “Underworld Unleashed,” the rather-dim Hertz makes a Faustian bargain: increased intelligence in return for his soul.
Javelin (a.k.a. Gunter Braun)
Played on-screen by: Flula Borg
Comic book debut: Green Lantern No. 173 (1984), scripted by Len Wein and penciled and inked by Dave Gibbons
Powers/traits: An Olympian’s athleticism; special weapons; no superpowers but cannot seem to stay dead
Origin story: Javelin was a Suicide Squad member in the original John Ostrander-written series (beginning in Suicide Squad No. 13 in 1988). Yet he was introduced earlier, as a Green Lantern opponent, swiping an aircraft prototype.
Mongal
Played on-screen by: Mayling Ng (“Wonder Woman”)
Comic book debut: Showcase 95 No. 8 (1995), scripted by Peter J. Tomasi, penciled by Scot Eaton and inked by Pam Eklund
Powers/traits: Superhuman levels of speed, power, stamina and tenacity
Origin story: Like her lethal twin Mongul the Younger, this alien warlord is the offspring of Mongul the Elder, ruthless ruler of Warworld. She and her brother survive the virus carried by their father that kills all other life on her home planet of Debstam IV.
Weasel (a.k.a. John Monroe)
Played on-screen by: Sean Gunn (the director’s brother, who also appears in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise)
Comic book debut: The Fury of Firestorm No. 35 (1985), scripted by Gerry Conway, penciled by Rafael Kayanan and inked by Alan Kupperberg
Powers/traits: Mutant abilities; sharp claws for vicious hand-to-hand combat
Origin story: Monroe, once taunted by the name “Weasel,” is an embittered professor turned costumed killer who offs other members of the Vandemeer University faculty. A later version of the humanoid Weasel joins the Suicide Squad to battle the Doom Patrol — a mission that results in his seeming death.
Starro (a.k.a. Starro the Conqueror)
Played on-screen by: CGI
Comic book debut: The Brave and the Bold No. 28 (1960), scripted by Gardner Fox, penciled by Mike Sekowsky and inked by Bernard Sachs, Joe Giella and Murphy Anderson
Powers/traits: Mind control; gigantic size; havoc-wreaking arms; flight; regeneration; ability to secrete waves of tiny parasitic clones/spores of itself that attach to faces of victims, rendering them enslaved.
Origin story: Starro, resembling a massive starfish, attacks Earth as part of an alien race called the Star Conquerors and battles the Justice League of America. An especially fearsome Starro is introduced in the villain’s third appearance in Justice League of America (issue Nos. 189-190) in 1981, featuring covers by Brian Bolland.
