This is the magic of the prom queen. It’s a persistent spell: It could be 1955 or 1972, 1986 or, for some reason in particular, the 1990s, with all those prom queens crowned in teen comedy films, appearing on album covers, dying in horror movies. Not just fictional, but also real, in high schools across America that still crown their very own royal for a night. The prom queen rises to the occasion, first exhibiting a maybe-feigned humility, then displaying her greatness. After all, she is there thanks to the people, the ballot box showing that she is loved — or feared, a combination of the two carrying her through the democratic process.