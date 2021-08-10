“I find myself sort of dropping back into the heads of the characters and hearing their voices in the way the established actors would have read the lines, and that’s been big fun,” Hamm said. “What we’re trying to do in this comic book is making Batman question the legitimacy of his whole enterprise. Things do not work out smoothly for Batman in this story. There’s collateral damage. Sometimes when you’re trying to do something a little sketchy it turns out even worse.”