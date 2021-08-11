Katie Couric: The former “CBS Evening News” and “Today” show anchor was the first person outside of the “Jeopardy!” family to host (following Jennings and Richards), and served as proof that for those who had never stepped on the stage before, it would take a few episodes to get the rhythm. But Couric, the first woman to host the show, had an upbeat and steady demeanor that was an excellent match for the game’s pacing. Plus, it was clear she’s used to bantering with strangers. “Maybe you should keep him off carbs,” she suggested to one player who described a 20-pound pet cat that loves eating bread.