“The first question was never what if, the first question is where is the heart in the hero?” head writer A.C. Bradley said. “Where’s the humanity in these iconic characters that we’ve all spent so many years watching on-screen and growing up reading comic books? How do we get beyond the shield? So, with Peggy Carter it was as simple as: She was a woman in the 1940s who says I’m staying in the room and how is that going to change the world?”