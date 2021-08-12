This post will be updated.

Jamie Spears, father of pop star Britney Spears, agreed Thursday to vacate the role he has held for 13 years as her conservator. The action comes after Spears’s recently appointed lawyer, the former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, filed a petition for Jamie’s removal from the conservatorship on July 26 (which was denied by the judge).

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney,” Rosengart wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate,” Rosengart’s statement continued, “and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

Britney Spears has been in a conservatorship for over a decade. The pop star is appearing again in court on July 14. (Monica Rodman, Sarah Hashemi/The Washington Post)

It’s worth noting that Jamie’s relinquishment of his role as conservator does not mean Spears is no longer under conservatorship, or even that she will be free of the arrangement anytime soon. On the same day Rosengart requested Jamie’s removal as conservator, he also requested the instatement of Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant, as his successor.

Read more: