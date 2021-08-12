“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney,” Rosengart wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.
“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate,” Rosengart’s statement continued, “and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”
It’s worth noting that Jamie’s relinquishment of his role as conservator does not mean Spears is no longer under conservatorship, or even that she will be free of the arrangement anytime soon. On the same day Rosengart requested Jamie’s removal as conservator, he also requested the instatement of Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant, as his successor.
