In the filing, which was first obtained by TMZ, lawyers for Jamie Spears wrote that while he agreed to step down, “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate” and “it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests,” according to the filing. The documents said Jamie Spears has been the “unremitting target of unjustified attacks” but that he doesn’t think a public battle with his daughter over his role in the conservatorship “would be in her best interests.”