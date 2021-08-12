For these portmanteau jokes to work, the reader will have to recognize and be superficially familiar with not only both names, but with how the description applies. To take a random example from 1998, “Tom Daschle Hammett: Author of ‘The Maltese Donkey’” (Stephen Dudzik): First, Sen. Tom Daschle, at the time the Senate minority (Democratic) leader; second, Dashiell Hammett, the author; third, Hammett wrote “The Maltese Falcon.” (And of course that a donkey is the symbol of Democrats.) Daschle left Congress in 2005 and isn’t a household name anymore, but I’d think that in 1998, readers would easily get everything in Steve’s joke, and laugh at the book name. If it were written for 2021, not so much. Unlike in 1998, the online Invite lets me add an explanatory link in the entry. But it’s way better not to have to explain the joke at all; it’s a humor column, not a puzzle.