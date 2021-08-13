FX’s anti-rom com, which ended its five-season run in 2019, is almost too obvious for this list. It’s literally about two objectively terrible people, one of whom does not wash her legs, who meet at a wedding and decide they kind of like being miserable together. But there was always more to Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash) than their toxic personalities or the company they kept — looking at you, Lindsay (Kether Donohue). The show thoughtfully explored depression, PTSD and reproductive rights while still being laugh-out-loud funny, prompting us to root for its anti-heroes — Linds included — on a weekly basis. And creator Stephen Falk knows a thing or two about getting audiences to root for unsavory characters, having written for Showtime’s “Weeds,” another show full of terrible people. “I think the most likable characters in literature, in film, in television history are sometimes some of the most loathsome,” Falk told Indiewire in 2014. (Streams on Hulu)